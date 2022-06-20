Dublin to get free public Wi-Fi system following successful trial

Dublin is set to get a free public Wi-Fi system following a successful trial by Dublin City Council.

Residents and visitors will be able to log in using their smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices across the city thanks to the new initiative.

The news comes as “OpenRoaming” had a successful trial after being rolled out at Barnardo Square, Dame Street, and Dublin City Council’s Amphitheatre under the council’s “Smart Dublin” programme.

Jamie Cudden, Smart City Lead, for the City of Dublin, told RTE: “Collaborations like this are key to the delivery of convenient, reliable and ubiquitous connectivity which is critical for achieving our smart city goals such as closing the digital divide and ensuring that government is responsive to the needs of citizens and businesses.”

The trial was supported by Wireless Broadband Alliance, Virgin Media, and CommScope.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, added: “This successful proof-of-concept trial shows that that the City of Dublin and its residents, businesses and visitors all can depend on the WBA OpenRoaming standard to ensure that they always have convenient access to seamless, secure, carrier-grade Wi-Fi connectivity.”

