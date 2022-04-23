Dublin ‘time machine’ pub takes you back to Jackie’s army and Xtra Vision days

When you walk into a typical Irish pub you usually hear the old men chatting at the bar, distinct laughter and maybe a few instruments going.

But in Jackie’s you are greeted by ’90s music whether it’s Westlife or the screech of B*Witched saying “Some people say I look like me da”.

It’s the closest thing we’re going to get to a time machine in Ireland as it takes us back to a time when things were simple and nostalgia was at its peak.

Co-owner Marcus O’Laoire is a man who loves his job and his eyes light up whenever you mention Italia 94, Rugrats, Stinger bars and the primary school Alive-O book.

He told Dublin Live: “The main thing we want is people to feel welcome and happy. We want to bring them back to the nineties, but of course, you can’t smoke in the pub now. There’s no abandoned kids running around at 11:00pm anymore either.

"But everyone who was involved in Jackie's, we're all children of the nineties.







“You look back at nostalgia and you don’t remember any of the bad stuff, even the bad stuff you remember the good side of it. So much today is focused on fear and negative and this is a safe space.

“The really fun part of the research was sitting around with a few pints and going: ‘What do you remember about being a kid in the nineties?’

“We’ve an Xtra Vision sign, the thought of going down to Xtra Vision with your parents and getting a film or renting a game, the buzz of it. Going down Grafton Street and going to HMV.

“Thinking of nineties sport, you think of Jackie’s Army, American 94, Italian 90, the glory days. Thing like that bring the country together.”

The pub on Francis Street is like an episode of Reeling in the Years, the smoking area looks like a typical teenager’s bedroom in the nineties with dozens of magazine-like posters, the upcoming second bar feels like your Granny’s sitting room and most importantly, if you want to go on a break, you can go to the Ross and Rachel toilets.

Marcus continued: “As a bar now you have to have a story and have social media to survive. It’s part of your currency and how to survive.

"But you look at how simple the nineties were, you weren't checking your phone every couple of minutes, you didn't have a square in your pocket shouting bad news at you constantly. It was just snakes and space invaders on a Nokia 3310.





“We’ve Calpol cocktails, and the Pikachu Lemon Drop. The nineties were a crazy time for cocktails as well. They were all cosmopolitans, appletinis, your Sex And The City kind of cocktails so it was fun designing the menu around that.”

The pub opened in December 2021 and in a time of doom and gloom, Marcus remained positive and believed in his idea.

He said: “We were granted our pub licence the week before Christmas in 2021, so it was all hands on deck. The day we were granted our licence was the day the 8:00pm closing rule was announced.

“I was standing in the bar pulling the first beer when it was announced.

“It was a bit scary, we’ve another pub down the road that we opened six weeks before the pandemic. It was terrifying.”

