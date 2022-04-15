Dublin the most disliked GAA county according to new poll

Dublin has been revealed as the most disliked GAA county in Ireland.

Kilkenny, Kerry and Mayo followed the Dubs in the Paddy Power poll, which revealed the counties that are despised the most ahead of this weekend’s start to the GAA hurling and football championships.

A Paddy Power spokeswoman said “It would appear as though the 6-in-a-row chasing Dubs won plenty of admirers but few friends with our poll revealing that the Culchie/Dublin divide remains strong within the GAA.

“Success clearly breeds contempt, but that doesn’t explain why Mayo are in the top 5 despite not having won an All-Ireland since 1951.”

The survey of 1,126 GAA fans took place across all 32 counties and Paddy Power got a clear picture of who each county considers their nemesis ahead of the big throw-in.

Dublin is by far and away the most hated GAA county in the country with 1-in-3 of those polled opting for the capital

The boys in blue topped the poll in 15 counties

Despite their waning form, Kilkenny remain as public enemy number 1 in the hurling heartland. Topping the poll in 4 counties

Limerick have made few enemies despite their recent dominance only receiving 16 votes

Both of last year’s All-Ireland football finalists feature in the top 5

Sligo the least hated county garnering only a single vote from 1,126 responses







The Dubs led the vote in a whopping 15 counties comfortably winning the electoral vote as well as the popular vote.

The love received from Hill 16 isn’t reciprocated elsewhere in the country for the Boys in Blue either with close to 30 percent of GAA fans deeming them as the county they dislike the most.

