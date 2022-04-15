Latest newsIreland

Dublin the most disliked GAA county according to new poll

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Dublin has been revealed as the most disliked GAA county in Ireland.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Kilkenny, Kerry and Mayo followed the Dubs in the Paddy Power poll, which revealed the counties that are despised the most ahead of this weekend’s start to the GAA hurling and football championships.

Read:

Divers find body of man in search of missing man in Dingle

A Paddy Power spokeswoman said “It would appear as though the 6-in-a-row chasing Dubs won plenty of admirers but few friends with our poll revealing that the Culchie/Dublin divide remains strong within the GAA.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read More:RTE’s Caitriona Perry announces pregnancy after viewers spot bump on Six One News

“Success clearly breeds contempt, but that doesn’t explain why Mayo are in the top 5 despite not having won an All-Ireland since 1951.”

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

The survey of 1,126 GAA fans took place across all 32 counties and Paddy Power got a clear picture of who each county considers their nemesis ahead of the big throw-in.

  • Dublin is by far and away the most hated GAA county in the country with 1-in-3 of those polled opting for the capital

  • The boys in blue topped the poll in 15 counties

  • Despite their waning form, Kilkenny remain as public enemy number 1 in the hurling heartland. Topping the poll in 4 counties

  • Limerick have made few enemies despite their recent dominance only receiving 16 votes

  • Both of last year’s All-Ireland football finalists feature in the top 5

  • Sligo the least hated county garnering only a single vote from 1,126 responses



Paddy Power got a clear picture of who each county considers their nemesis

The Dubs led the vote in a whopping 15 counties comfortably winning the electoral vote as well as the popular vote.

Read:

Iconify, adapt your icons to each of the available platforms

The love received from Hill 16 isn’t reciprocated elsewhere in the country for the Boys in Blue either with close to 30 percent of GAA fans deeming them as the county they dislike the most.

Read more: The best kebabs to order in Dublin

Read more: Dublin meal deals: Cheap restaurants for dinner in the capital

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleTikTok launches Augmented Reality filters for all users
Next articleHarley-Davidson presents new motorcycle, the Nightster 2022
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

Eaton 3S Mini UPS, analysis: a compact UPS ready to keep us connected in the event of power outages

Power cuts can come when we least expect it and few things are more annoying than...
Gaming

Opera GX Village, a dream village for gamers

It will have happened to many of us that, when we see the setups and houses from which...
Tech News

Harley-Davidson presents new motorcycle, the Nightster 2022

In addition to bikes, Harley remains focused on what makes it famous, and now introduces the latest addition...
Apps

TikTok launches Augmented Reality filters for all users

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...