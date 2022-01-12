Dublin student teachers voice anger over new placement plan put together with ‘no consultation’

DCU student teachers have voiced their anger after a new “Adapted Schools Placement” agreement was put together without their consultation.

The agreement means that students will be made available for subbing in “host schools” in the Greater Dublin Area over the next few weeks.

In an open letter addressed to DCU President Daire Keogh, Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, DCU BEd final years highlighted a number of problems with the Adapted Schools Placement.

They said that while student teachers are “certainly willing to assist in such unprecedented circumstances”, they believe the plan will be to the “detriment of students’ mental health, personal finances, teaching and learning practises and students’ local schools.”

Students are also unhappy that the Adapted Schools Placement only caters for schools in the Greater Dublin Area.

In the letter, they pointed out that many students have built relationships with local schools in areas outside of Dublin and have been subbing for them regularly.

They fear that the Adapted Schools Placement will force those living outside the capital into having long commute times and will “result in a financial burden on students and guaranteed burnout and exhaustion.”

The letter also expressed concern that students “must remain in the host school as additional teachers if their panel does not require them as substitute teachers.”

They said this “results in students being unpaid for such days and bars students from aiding other schools who desperately require a substitute to keep classes open.”

Students also said the agreement was made without their consultation.

They said: “Finally, as active members of the primary teaching community, who have aided in navigating such trying times for schools, we are disappointed and disheartened at our exclusion from discussions and the negotiation of this agreement.”

Students said the Adapted Schools Placement “is presently a source of considerable anxiety, stress for students which would undoubtedly affect the teaching and learning experiences for student teachers and their placement schools.”

A source told Dublin Live that DCU staff engaged with student representatives on Tuesday evening to find a solution to their issues with the Adapted Schools Placement.

A DCU spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Dublin City University has been made aware of the open letter issued and is working with class representatives and DCU’s Students Union to consider the matters raised.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told Dublin Live that the Department is “considering the issues outlined” in the DCU BEd final years’ open letter.

They said: “The Department acknowledges the key role being played by student teachers in supporting our schools during the pandemic, particularly at the present time in providing substitution cover. This support is vitally important to ensure that our schools remain open for pupils.

“The making of Regulations by the Teaching Council in December 2021 provides for student teachers in their 3rd and 4th year of study, in initial teacher education programmes, to be registered with the Teaching Council. This will allow them to carry out substitution without the five-day rule restriction.

“The Department received this correspondence yesterday 10th January and is considering the issues outlined therein.

“The Department understands that DCU is continuing to engage with its students’ union in relation to the main issues outlined in this letter.”

A spokesperson for the Teaching Council said the “matters included in the letter are noted by the Council.”

