Dublin student invited to drum with The Killers so overwhelmed he left wallet and jacket on stage

Sam Connolly is currently coming to grips with his new found fame after playing drums for The Killers at Malahide Castle last night.

The 20-year-old is a massive fan of the American rock band and couldn’t believe his luck when Brandon Flowers spotted his sign asking if he could play drums during ‘For Reasons Unknown’.

The lucky student studies at BIMM and has his own band MT.Heads who just released their first single a few days ago. He also plays the piano, ukulele and guitar.

Sam told Dublin Live that he was so overwhelmed that he accidentally left all his belongings on stage. However, once he was playing the drums his nerves completely vanished and things just felt right.

He said: “I was chatting to the band on stage for a little bit before and after. They were really, really nice. I wish I saw them after the gig. I was walking off the stage after taking the picture and he [Brandon Flowers] was like you forgot your jacket and your drumsticks.

“I would have left my wallet and my money and everything up there if they didn’t tell me. It didn’t really feel real. The second he chose me until the second the song started was just like a blur.

“A lot of people recognised me afterwards which is very strange. It’s kind of cool. I didn’t know what the reaction would be but it was really good. I couldn’t help but smile. It was like really natural up there. I wasn’t nervous. It was just felt right.”

It was the first time that the Monkstown musician had ever brought a sign to a gig but he had a good feeling that things would work out.

He said: “I’m buzzing. I’m still trying to take it in. It was my first Killers gig. I’ve been meaning to go them for a while.

“I’ve never tried with the sign before. I had a good feeling about it. I stayed up until 5am the night before last doing it.

“There was a little bit of nerves but I had a good feeling. We came a little bit early and we got relatively close. Luckily, the people around us let us go more forward and we got up a little bit more.

“There was so much going on. I couldn’t really think about it. I got lifted by the ankles by someone which I didn’t expect.

“That was really cool.”

Sam wasn’t sure how he would react to playing in front of such a large crowd but said that the Dublin audience made everything seem natural.

“I’m going into third year in college. I’m always open if anyone needs a drummer. It’s always been that I want to play at that level but I never knew how I would react to it.

“I played a gig a few weeks ago for 200 people and I was very nervous. Something about the atmosphere meant that I wasn’t nervous at all last night.

“It’s definitely what I want to do. I am overwhelmed by all the nice words. I’m trying to say thank you to everyone if I can.”

