Dublin sisters found safe and well after urgent missing persons appeal

Two Dublin girls at the centre of an urgent missing persons appeal have been found safe and well after a four-day search.

The sisters had been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since 28th September, 2021.

Nikita and Simone Twomey, aged 13 and 12 respectively had last been seen on Tuesday evening at 4pm in the Red Cow area of Clondalkin.

Gardai were extremely worried for their welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “Nikita (13 years) and Simone (12 years) Twomey, who had been missing since 28th September 2021, have been located safe and well.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.”

