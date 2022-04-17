Latest newsIreland

Dublin shopping centre owner makes generous offer to Ukrainian entrepreneurs

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The kind-hearted owner of a popular Dublin shopping centre has made a generous offer to Ukrainians hoping to kick start their business in Ireland.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

Gwen Layden is offering a unit in George’s Street Arcade as a “gift” to one lucky Ukrainian entreprenuer.

Read:

Dublin jobs: Irish Rail is looking to hire ‘ambitious’ individual for an exciting role

In a social media post, she said: “Dear Ukrainian Business Person,

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more: Dublin pub to host painting with pints fundraiser for Ukraine aid appeal

“A unit for your business to start as a gift. As with all startups and new to Ireland, at Arcade, no rent or costs and full support to start.

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

“Welcome, you are so welcome.”

The kind gesture has prompted praise from the Dubliners with one person saying: “Dearest Gwen, when I think you can’t get any better… You do… What a wonderful lady you are.”

Another person said: “Céad Míle Fáilte in action.”

Read more:Guitar signed by Aslan’s Christy Dignam being auctioned in aid of Ukraine

Read more: Trinity student doing Ice Bucket Challenge every day to raise funds for Nepal

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Previous articleMinimalist Linux with the new CutefishOS distribution
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Minimalist Linux with the new CutefishOS distribution

A few months ago, the latest Linux distro based on Debian was released, which featured a series of...
Tech News

Can you tell if they have taken screenshots of your Instagram?

Rumors and things that are said about social networks will never be lacking. In fact, one of...
Apps

TikTok investigated for child pornography

The Department of Homeland Security has already opened a new investigation into CSAM on TikTok (CSAM stands for...
Tech News

DuckDuckGo stops showing results from The Pirate Bay and other ‘hacking’ sites

DuckDuckGo It is current these days due to the launch of its web browser for PC, starting with...