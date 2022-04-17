Dublin shopping centre owner makes generous offer to Ukrainian entrepreneurs

The kind-hearted owner of a popular Dublin shopping centre has made a generous offer to Ukrainians hoping to kick start their business in Ireland.

Gwen Layden is offering a unit in George’s Street Arcade as a “gift” to one lucky Ukrainian entreprenuer.

In a social media post, she said: “Dear Ukrainian Business Person,

Read more: Dublin pub to host painting with pints fundraiser for Ukraine aid appeal

“A unit for your business to start as a gift. As with all startups and new to Ireland, at Arcade, no rent or costs and full support to start.

“Welcome, you are so welcome.”

The kind gesture has prompted praise from the Dubliners with one person saying: “Dearest Gwen, when I think you can’t get any better… You do… What a wonderful lady you are.”

Another person said: “Céad Míle Fáilte in action.”

Read more:Guitar signed by Aslan’s Christy Dignam being auctioned in aid of Ukraine

Read more: Trinity student doing Ice Bucket Challenge every day to raise funds for Nepal

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.