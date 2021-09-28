Dublin sees huge increase in venomous false widow spiders as temperatures plummet this winter

Dublin is set to see a huge increase in false widow spiders as temperatures will plummet this winter.

The risk of encountering the venomous creepy crawlies in your home will increase, particularly around windows and in conservatories as temperatures drop.

The false widow is the most common urban spider and they can produce up to 1,000 offspring per year.

It’s tolerance to cold temperatures, activity throughout the year and a five year life span make it competitive against native Irish spiders.

The National Poisons Information Centre, Ireland released some significant information regarding the increase of the species.

They said: “Most false widows are a brownish colour with paler markings and a bulbous body.

“The venom of the false widow is more potent than that of native spiders. It shares two-thirds of it’s venom toxin with that of a true black widow.”

The false widow spider bite is not deadly and usually it does not bring serious consequences but it can be painful and sometimes could result in hospitalisation.

The symptoms that could occur are usually sweating, headache, nausea, tremor and cramps, it has been compared to a wasp sting.









The National Poisons Information Centre, Ireland have revealed what to expect if you’re bitten.

The severity of the bite will depend on the spider and the sensitivity of the individual.

Pain, redness and swelling at the area of the bite are common.

Nausea, vomiting, headache, hot and cold flushes sometimes occur.

Necrosis and bacterial infection have rarely been reported.

A bite from false widow is not fatal.

The false noble widow spider is not an aggressive spider and they only bite humans when they feel threatened.

To recognise this kind of spider you should look at their size and colours. False widow spiders are usually the size of a €2 coin, they are black and have a cream pattern on the back which could remind you of a skull of a pentagon.







(Image: Getty)



And here’s what to do if you’ve been bitten according to National Poisons Information Centre in Beaumont:

Gently wash the affected area with soap and water.

Apply a cold pack to the site.

Contact the NPIC, GP or pharmacist if pain persists or swelling develops.

Seek medical attention for bites on or around the eye.

Seek urgent medical advice if vomiting, radiating pain and/or hot/cold flushes develop.

False widows do not randomly bite. It’s venom is a complex resource and is usually reserved for prey, rather than humans.

It is advised not to kill it, but to bring it outside instead. Just take a glass, a piece of cardboard and put the glass on top of the spider, then slide the piece of cardboard under and take it out.

To find out more you can contact the National Poisons Information Centre, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin at 01-8092166.

