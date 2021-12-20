Dublin rollover leaves HGV on its side

Dublin firefighters and paramedics from Phibsborough Fire Station were alerted to a rollover collision in Blanchardstown earlier this evening (December 20).

Two units from the station attended the incident which had resulted in a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) ending up on its side.

There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.

However, firefighters later tweeted in the wake of the accident: “HGV collisions can require specialised equipment due to their robust construction and greater mass.”

