Dublin restaurants: Toastie favourite to open another shop in the city

Dublin toastie favourite Griolladh has today announced that it will be opening a brand new store on Thomas Street in The Liberties.

The popular grilled cheese spot, which currently sells their beloved toasted sandwiches from vans in Malahide, Grand Canal and Dundrum, will be taking their toastie experience indoors.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, co-founder of Griolladh Jacob George Long wrote, “Our very first Brick & Mortar. Coming very soon to D8.”

On Instagram other businesses in the area celebrated the news, with Lucky’s wishing them a warm welcome to The Liberties.

Griolladh has grown a cult following in the city, racking up a whopping 18k followers on Instagram.

Popular items on the menu include their Chicco & Stuffin’, the OG Signature Cheese Blend and the Potato-O with hashed and spiced potato.

Through gooey, filling cheese toasties, Griolladh promises customers “a sensory experience” as well as “extraordinary textures and a feast for the eyes” using 100% Irish suppliers.

An opening date for the new store is yet to be announced.

