Dublin restaurant owner slams proposed 5pm closing time as ‘death by a thousand cuts’

A Dublin restaurant owner has been left “reeling” due to NPHET’s call for a 5pm hospitality closing time

NPHET made the recommendation to Government last night by writing a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

They have also advised a cap on crowds sporting events and want close contacts to restrict their movements if they haven’t received their booster.

Gina Murphy, owner of Hugo’s Restaurant on Merrion Row, has had over 4,000 cancellations this month.

She told Claire Byrne on RTE Radio One: “We tend to do about 70% of our turnover in the evening so to be empty by five we have to close our kitchens at half three. That gives us a window of three and a half hours to trade.

“It’s a total loss making exercise. We’re achieving nothing, we’re actually doing untold damage to the exchequer and our own personal financial standings.

“I stopped counting. I hit 4,400 cancellations for the month. Now you work that out at average of between 70 and 100 euros a head. We have no fat on our bones left.

“Normally December is when we build up our reserves and our supplies to carry us through January, February, March. That’s not there.”

Gina is fearful for what the 5pm closing time could mean for her staff.

She said: “I do not know how to protect my staff. I honestly don’t know what to do. My biggest fear is my staff. I would lay down my life for my staff.

“I’m reeling. What do I do? The average age of my staff is 44. They cannot be collateral damage of this. They are not disposable people.

“They all have families. They have Santa Claus coming next week. Try living in Dublin on €350 a week, that’s the equivalent of €18,200 a year.

“My staff are on between €40,000 and €60,000 and they’re going to be reduced down to €18,000.

“We’re already left with a depleted pool of trained, professional people, and now this.

“Why would they hang out in hospitality when there’s no certainty and they don’t know how they’re going to pay their next bills.

“The people who are making these recommendations are not financially affected by them.

“I completely understand that public health is the priority, but my God so is the financial standing of the people taking the pummelling.

She described the new NPHET advice as “death by a thousand cuts.”

“You cannot keep doing this to people and expect us all to be here when you want us to reopen again.”

“It’s beyond frustrating. We were just getting back on our feet. This is like death by a thousand cuts.

“This half measure, the recommendation to close at 5 o’clock, come on. Does anybody actually understand our business, because it doesn’t seem like it.

“We’re better served by being completely shut down and proper supports being put in place.

“Letting us open until five, we’re not actually closed so supports don’t kick in. But we’re not viable. We’re completely loss making.”