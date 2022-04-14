Dublin pubs: We took a tenner to Temple Bar and just about got one pint with it

The price of a pint is getting more and more expensive these days with many pubs upping the cost of beer and Guinness post-lockdown.

It is almost impossible to get a pint for less than €5 in most pubs in Dublin but how close are we to approaching spending €10 on a pint?

In the tourist hotspot of Temple Bar, some pubs are known to charge more than €7 for a pint of Guinness and more than €8 for a beer – with this price rising even further during the night due to a ‘late charge’.

Read more: Dublin tour guides on hunt for best glass of whiskey in town

The ‘late charge’ varies from pub to pub, from 20c in one pub to €1 extra in the priciest place.

But how much does the most expensive pint in the capital really cost?

With €10 in hand, I visited 10 pubs in Temple Bar in Dublin to find out the shocking truth about Dublin prices.

First stop was The Palace Bar just inside the Temple Bar area when you approach from Westmoreland Street.

1. The Palace Bar

The Palace Bar is one of the cheapest spots in Temple Bar, with a pint of Guinness costing €5.90 and a pint of Heineken going for €6.50.

2. The Ha’penny Bridge Inn

Stopping into the The Ha’penny Bridge Inn, the price of Guinness is also €5.90 for a pint and €6.80 for a pint of Heineken.

3. The Quays Bar

At The Quays Bar, one of the prime spots on the square in Temple Bar, a pint of Guinness is going for €6.60 and a pint of Heineken for €7.

4. Fitzsimons Bar and Restaurant

Fitzsimons Bar also charges €6.60 for a pint of Guinness and €7.30 for a Heineken.

5. The Auld Dubliner

The Auld Dubliner pub is charging €6.80 for a Guinness and €7.70 for a pint of Heineken.

6. The Old Storehouse

In The Old Storehouse, one of the most popular spots in Temple Bar, a pint of Guinness will cost you €6.90 and €7.20 for a pint of Heineken.

7. The Norseman

A pint of Guinness in The Norseman will cost you €6.90, while a pint of Heineken costs €7.90.

8. Merchant’s Arch

It was at The Merchant’s Arch, overlooking the Ha’penny Bridge that I found the most expensive pint of Guinness, possibly in all of Ireland.

While they charge €7.10 during the day for a pint of Guinness but that jumps by €1 to a shocking €8.10 during the ‘late hours’.

They don’t appear to sell Heineken in a draught measure, only in a bottle, but a pint of Carlsberg costs €7.80 during the day and €8.80 during the ‘late hours’.

9. The Oliver St John Gogarty

The Oliver St John Gogarty is also selling some of the most expensive pints in Dublin.

It has two price lists, one for regular hours and one for ‘late prices’, after midnight, when the price goes up by 20c.

A Guinness in the daytime costs €7.60 and €7.80 after 12pm, while a pint of Heineken costs €8.60 during the day and €8.80 after 12.

10. The Temple Bar Pub

The final stop was The Temple Bar Pub, a firm favourite with tourists, where they have late fees in place after midnight which increases the price by 30c.

A Guinness in the daytime costs €7.60 and €7.90 after 12pm, while a Heineken costs €8.60 during the day and €8.90 after midnight, making it possibly the most expensive in the city.

At this point I was ready for a pint and ordered a Heineken but was painful handing over a €10 note and only getting €1.40 back in change!

Read more: Dublin pubs: Cobblestone to host ‘Last Waltz’ gig for charity amid fears of demolition

Read more: Southside rugby pub overlooking Dublin Bay up for sale

To get the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter