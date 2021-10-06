Dublin pubs: Uncertainty for popular Smithfield bar The Cobblestone after plans lodged for new hotel

There is uncertainty for the future of a popular Smithfield pub after plans were lodged this week to build a new hotel near the pub.

An application was lodged recently with Dublin City Council on behalf of Marron Estates Ltd to build a 114-bedroom hotel which is located in the same spot as The Cobblestone pub, even though the bar is referred to as a “protected structure” in the plans.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the pub was temporarily shut but reopened in the summer.

Speaking to Dublin Live, the manager of the pub Thomas Mulligan said: “We’re not sure what will happen with the plans lodged for the new hotel, we’re getting our heads around it and will issue a full statement in the coming days. We were closed for 15 months during Covid and we reopened in July.”

The plans for the new hotel will see the demolition of the existing modern extensions to no. 77, the total demolition of no. 78 and 79 North King Street.

It will also see the retention and alteration of the protected structures at no. 77 and 80 King Street North.

The development plan for the new hotel also includes SuDS drainage, piped and other services, and all ancillary site development works necessary to facilitate the development.

The deadline for observations to be submitted for this development is 4th November.

For more information check out the planning application at www.planningapplications.ie

The Mulligan family have been hosting Irish music for five generations at the popular watering hole.

Some of Ireland’s finest musicians, including the renowned uilleann piper Néillidh, lead traditional Irish music sessions in the bar seven days a week and everyone is welcome.

To get all the latest headlines straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter