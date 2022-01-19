Dublin pubs: The Cobblestone to close temporarily for filming

A much-loved pub in Smithfield is set to close tomorrow to allow a film crew to shoot on the premises.

The Cobblestone will close on Thursday but have taken to social media to reassure punters the closure is only temporary.

They posted: “The Cobblestone will be closed this Thursday 20th of January to facilitate a local film crew using the premises.

“Apologies for any inconveniences. We’ll see you Friday for a few tunes!”

The traditional music venue was the centre of a massive campaign to #SavetheCobblestone recently when plans to build a hotel on its site were labelled as a “soulless monument to greed”.

Hundreds of objections to the plans were lodged from all over the world, all hoping to save the pub before the deadline of November 4, 2021.

Marron Estates Ltd, a Dublin-based company, lodged an application with Dublin City Council to build a 114-bedroom hotel on the site.

The plans involved the demolition of the backroom venue, the smoking area, and the upstairs portion of the bar that is often used for live music events and Irish language classes.

Protestors took to the streets to express their outrage at the plans, with some even organising a céillí and a sing-song on O’Connell Street.

The planning permission was later denied for the historic bar, with locals and musicians alike celebrating.

A number of reasons have been given for rejecting the planning permission.

It was feared that the nine-storey development would be overbearing and out of scale.

It was also decided that the new four-to-six storey development would overwhelm the protected structures in the area and and that the demolition of historic structures on the site would be an “unacceptable loss.”

The plans were said to provide an inappropriate design and it was decided that the large new building would not make a positive contribution to the city.

It was also feared that the proposed development would result in a loss of sunlight for residents.

The loss of the backroom area where traditional music sessions take place would go against the plan provisions in respect to Dublin city’s culture.

Now, plans to build a hotel over the historic Cobblestone pub in Smithfield have been scaled back in an effort to get the project green lighted.

Developers Marron Estates Ltd and architects C+W O’Brien have submitted an appeal to An Bord Pleanala with amended plans for a seven-storey development, which will allow for “the retention of the entire Cobblestone pub over all floors at basement, ground and first and second floors”, according to RTE.

However, the back room would still be shut down, with plans now offering a new purpose-built performance space to be built in a yard at the back of the site.

The new area would then be reconnected to the existing pub.

A spokeswoman for the pub told Dublin Live that tomorrow’s filming was unrelated to the recent protests.

