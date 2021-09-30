Dublin pubs: Tallaght bar Brass Fox announces living wage for full-time staff

An Irish pub group has announced it will be paying a living wage to its employees in a big first for Ireland.

Brass Fox, which has outlets in Tallaght and Wicklow, will be offering a minimum of €12.90 per hour to its full-time adult employees.

The pub claims to be the first restaurant group in Ireland to commit to a living wage for its workers for 2022.

Ireland’s living wage stands at €12.30 per hour but experts from the Living Wage Group have recommended raising it to €12.90 due to rent increases.

A spokesperson for Brass Fox said on Facebook: “We are proud to offer the most competitive compensation and benefits packages in the industry, and would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our strong teams in both Wicklow and Dublin that continue to make us the success that it is!”

The popular pub group is hiring for a number of roles ahead of a brand new outlet opening next year.

They added: “We are always on the lookout for talented, friendly, and enthusiastic people to join The Fox Family & Group, so if you’re just starting off and looking for a career in hospitality or a seasoned veteran looking for a happy work/Life balance send us your cv to [email protected] as we have a new premises opening in the new year and we will be hiring: Trainee Chefs, Chefs All Grads, Bar Staff, Food Servers, Management.

“Don’t worry if you have no experience as full training is provided and we pay for our trainees to achieve Diplomas in Bar & Food Management.”

