Dublin pubs: Stoneybatter bar decides to close for Christmas period to keep staff and customers safe

Yet another Dublin pub have made the incredibly difficult decision to remain closed during the busiest trading period of the year.

Walsh’s of Stoneybatter closed their doors yesterday for the last time in 2021.

Management have announced that they will not open again until New Year’s Day, to allow their staff and customers to enjoy a safe Christmas.

They thanked locals for their support during a challenging year of lockdowns and changing restrictions.

Walsh’s said: “To ensure our staff & customers have a Safe & Happy Christmas , we will remain closed till January 1st.

“Stay safe you amazing people, you have been great for the love and support during this tough year. Coffee…. Take aways and most importantly inside the pub.

“It means the world to us.”

Customers wished staff a well-deserved Happy Christmas and expressed their hope that 2022 would see a return to brighter times.

One person said: “Happy Christmas gang.. Thanks for the pints, and we’ll see you for better times ahead. Up the Batter!”

Another wrote: “Happy Christmas to Anto, Kate and all the staff in Walsh’s. A special thank you for your kindness and support when we lost our lovely brother, John. Enjoy the break!”

A third person commented: “Have a great break gang, there’s no team in town to pivot like you lot. See you in the new year and thanks for making 2021 bearable.”

