Dublin pubs: Popular city centre gastro bar to shut on New Year’s Eve after 13 years in business

The Exchequer Gastro Bar in Dublin 2 will open its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve.

The popular pub is closing down as the landlord “moves forward with long-planned redevelopment”.

The Exchequer first opened in October 2009 and won numerous awards while in business.

They were named Best Gastropub in Ireland in 2010 and Best Cocktail Experience in Ireland in 2012 and again in 2013, as well as being listed in Bridgestone’s 100 Best Restaurants in Ireland guide in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017.

Owner, Peter Rock said: “We’ve had a fantastic 13 years on Exchequer Street, and we would like to express our gratitude to all of our amazing customers and staff with whom we’ve had a lot of fun over the years.

“Thank you for making the Exchequer Dublin 2 one of the town’s most popular establishments. We only have a few weeks left, so do stop by; we’d love to see you in the run-up to Christmas.

“For the time being, we’ll focus on The Exchequer Wine Bar in Ranelagh, which serves a Spanish-inspired menu.”

