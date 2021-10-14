Dublin pubs: Popular city centre bar Ryan’s is up for sale

Ryan’s bar and cafe, which is a popular traditional family pub in the heart of Dublin has been listed as for sale on Daft.ie.

The listing comes with an asking price of €1.9 million and will be sold under private treaty.

Ryan’s is a popular spot for fans to meet before the big GAA match in Croker so business is always strong on matchdays. Prospective owners should also expect big business when concerts are taking place at Croke Park.

Formerly known as Robert Reade’s, the pub is being sold by Seán Ryan who has decided to retire. .

Formerly known as Robert Reade, Ryan’s is a traditional Dublin pub with close proximity to the likes of the IFSC as well as a number of hostels and hotels in the immediate vicinity.

The pub is spread over three storeys and is in excellent condition with the ground floor containing a lounge bar and customers toilets.







(Image: Daft.ie)



The first floor is fitted with a self-contained lounge/private function room as well as having a fully fitted kitchen and a dumb waiter lift on the second floor.

The basement has a cold room and ample room for keg storage.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter .