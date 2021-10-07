Dublin Pubs: Politician accuses bar of endangering school children with outdoor area

The Seabank House Pub in East Wall is under investigation from Dublin City Council after a Councillor complained that an outdoor service area was endangering school children.

The enclosed area holds four picnic benches and spills out onto the pavement of the East Wall Road.

Councillor Nial Ring told Dublin Live the enclosed space was a “danger” to children on their way to school metres down the road from the pub because it forces them out onto the main road.

Cllr Ring said: “It’s a f**king disgrace. The owners tried to literally snare that bit of ground. It is right beside the school and honestly that corner is very narrow.

“I’d say something like 200 or 300 kids pass there every morning because they all come from East Wall up the East Road. They all come from the same area and there is only one way in.”

The owner of the pub denies doing anything “illegal” and insisted that the Council encouraged pubs to use whatever outdoor space they had when Covid restrictions allowed them to reopen.

When Cllr Ring brought the issue up with DCC Chief Executive, it was confirmed that “no permit” had been given for the outdoor area.

The Council Manager said: “The Street Furniture Unit has not received any application for outdoor seating from the Seabank House Pub and no Permit has been issued.

“This will be investigated and the owners advised that they must apply for a Permit.”

The Council Manager added that the application to extinguish the public right of way on the road was received but was then withdrawn by the applicant.

He said: “An application to extinguish the public right of way for the same parcel of land, was received by the Central Area Office but the proposal to initiative this procedure was subsequently withdrawn by the applicant.”

Cllr Ring said it was “ridiculous” that they kept the enclosed space up when they don’t have permission.

He said: “They put up this very fancy shelter – they spent a few bob on it. It is still up. They didn’t get permission and now they put it up without permission.”

“They seem to think they are a law unto themselves.”

Liam Dillion, the owner and manager of the Seabank House Pub, told Dublin Live they were trying to “regularise” the situation.

He said: “Yes, we are applying for a permit on the outside area there. The issue is we have been closed for the guts of 16 months.

“We couldn’t open up because we had no outside area and we were encouraged to go and put something out there and regularise the situation – I thought that was the whole situation with Dublin City Council in the first place.”

The bar owner added that part of the area out the front was part of the premises.

He said: “The actual area where this is is partially owned by the premises. It is part of the plinth on the outside of the property.

“We are not doing anything illegal. We were told to put stuff out there and then regularise the situation. And we do everything in compliance with planning. If someone is taking a cheap shot to say that we are at something.”

Mr Dillion also hit out at Cllr Ring and suggested he was trying to “close” down his business.

He said: “The other issue is that our business is not great at the moment and we are trying to get it back. If Mr Ring and company want to close it down and don’t want anything in the area – there are enough pubs closing down in the area.”

