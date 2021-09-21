Dublin pubs: Pair of iconic capital bars including Roddy Doyle favourite up for sale

Two more pubs in Dublin pubs have been put up for sale – including one that rose to national prominence after featuring in 1996 classic The Van.

The Foxhound Inn in Kilbarrack is a long-established business that is synonymous with the surrounding area.

The pub is based over two floors with a brick leaf facade on the outer walls. There’s a lounge bar together with toilet facilities on the ground floor, while there’s function accommodation along with kitchen facilities and staff toilets on the first floor.

The basement also contains a cellar as well as cold storage with a car park nearby at the Greendale shopping centre car park. The property is available to buy immediately.











The second pub for sale is The Millrace Pub in Balbriggan. Based on the main street in the heart of Balbriggan, Millrace has been a popular spot for locals and visitors alike for years.

It’s a short walk from tourist hotspots like Ardgillan Castle and Balbriggan beach and is also easily accessible due to the excellent rail and bus connections.

On the ground floor, there is a spacious bar/lounge with a fireplace as well as toilets and plenty of seating.

The outside consists of a beer garden/smoking area with another function room on the first floor.











