Dublin pubs: One of the last remaining early houses in Dublin city up for sale

An iconic pub in inner-city Dublin that is also one of the last remaining early houses has been put up for sale.

The Windjammer on the intersection of Townsend and Lombart Street has seen its fair share of action down the years.

Footfall for any new owner won’t be a problem as the pub is ideally located on a busy pedestrian route between the IFSC and Pearse Street / Westland Row Dart Stations.

The surrounding area has been redeveloped in recent years with tech companies like Hubspot and TikTok setting up headquarters in the area.

There are several major hotel developments in the works that will add over 800 beds to the hotel market.

In terms of pub facilities, The Windjammer is a two-story over basement with one ground floor bar with “with mahogany bar and back bar, leather perimeter seating and feature terrazzo flooring (c.111 sqm / 1,195 sqft).

On the first floor is a “well-appointed, own door two-bedroom apartment with a private roof garden.”

