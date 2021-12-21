Dublin pubs: McGowans becomes the latest to close its doors before Christmas

McGowans of Phibsboro have joined the long list of pubs closing their doors during what would usually be the busiest week of the year.

Management made the difficult decision to close until after Christmas because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

They promised customers that they would be back and ready for action on 27 December.

McGowans posted: “Due to high levels of Covid, and Christmas in a couple of days we’ve made the decision to close our doors until after Christmas.

“We’ll see you on December 27th.”

Customers wished the North Dublin staff a safe Christmas.

One person commented: “Have a lovely Christmas, see you on the 27th.”

Another person wrote: “Wishing you all a Happy Christmas.”

Earlier this evening, Dr Tony Holohan urged warns people to only meet those they’re spending Christmas Day with this week

The Chief Medical Officer expressed concern about the high number of cases among young people.

He said: “”This week, try and only meet with the people with whom you will spend Christmas Day. Keep your contacts as low as possible in order to protect those around you.

“As we continue to see incidence rising in our young adult population, I would urge all parents, guardians and extended friends and family to support the young people in your lives to reduce their contacts.

“I know that this is not an easy task for any of us and it can feel very unfair that we continue to ask so much of our young people, particularly at this special time of year.

“This group have made significant sacrifices in order to protect loved ones and I would like to thank them for that. It is important now that we continue to encourage and support each other to make sacrifices, take responsible actions and continue to follow the public health advice.”

