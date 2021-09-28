Dublin pubs: Inner-city boozer with planning permission granted for hotel up for sale

A Dublin pub located in the heart of the Liberties has been put up for sale with the potential to completely redevelop the business – because planning permission for a hotel has already been granted.

The Brewery Bar is located from 5-9 on Newport Street in Dublin 8.

The property covers 1262 sq. ft. and is available to purchase through a private treaty.

And this particular pub has full planning permission to develop a 17-bed hotel on the site.

The permission was granted by An Bord Pleanala in February 2021.

The proposed development “provides for the demolition of the existing Licensed Premises and the construction of a part two-storey and part five-storey over basement building, c. 587m2 (6,318 sq.ft.) to comprise 17 en suite guest bedrooms.”

This is the latest in a long line of Dublin pubs that have been put up for sale in recent weeks and months.

The Silver Granite in Palmerstown may be demolished in place of a new bar and apartments.

The Wind Jammer on Lombard Street is also up for sale and is one of the last remaining early houses in Dublin.

