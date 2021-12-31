Dublin pubs: Historic boozer that featured in Ulysses up for sale

A Dublin pub based in the heart of the city centre that featured in Ulysses has been put up for sale.

Barney Kiernan’s featured heavily in James Joyce’s Ulysses and is just around the corner from Capel Street.

It was was the location in Chapter 12 of Ulysses called “The Cyclops”, in which Leopold Bloom meets with The Citizen.

The pub was also associated with the 1798 Rebellion, and the hangmen of the Newgate Prison, which was located nearby.

The building measures 2403 sq ft with three storeys over a basement with an enclosed yard based around the rear of the building.

The property has a retail space on the ground floor with a toilet to the rear.

Both first and second floors are laid out with large rooms at the front and smaller rooms at the back.

There’s also a mezzanine level between the first and second floor while the basement has two storage rooms and a pathway that extends under the pavement at the front of the building.

It’s located on Little Britain Street, in the middle of an area of the city that’s currently undergoing widespread regeneration works.

Three different hotels are currently in the process of being built within 120 metres of the building with approximately 600 rooms set to be available.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.