Dublin Pub’s hilarious response after appearing in Taiwan military drill

A famous Dublin pub has issued a hilarious response to a viral video which appeared to show the boozer in the middle of battlefield.

In the video, soldiers armed with assault rifles run by the front of the pub, which is synonymous with trad music and the Dubliners.

The facade in the video is very similar to the Merrion Row boozer with the same spelling and street number above the door.

And of the trademark black and white colour scheme makes it tough to distinguish any differences.

O’Donogue’s took to sicla media to ask the Irish Defence Forces if they should be worried about the footage.

They tweeted: “Just wondering if this is something that we should be worried about @defenceforces#BattleofMerrionRow#SendHelp.”

The video shows an “urban warfare demo” being undertaken by Taiwan’s military, according to the Telegraph’s Asia Correspondent who tweeted the video.

Nicola Smith wrote in the caption of the tweet that the military uses a “mock up town” for their drills because most people in Taiwan live in cities.

She wrote: “Urban warfare demo in today’s Taiwan military drills – some 90% of the population live in cities so platoons train specifically for this scenario.

“In a mock up town, troops try to storm buildings guarded by snipers. & of course there’s a 7/11 for added realism.”

Irish Twitter users were bemused by seeing a popular boozer in a war scene and Green MEP for Dublin Ciaran Cuffe jokingly questioned if an invasion of Dublin was being planned.

He wrote: “Wait: Taiwan special forces are using a mock-up of O’Donoghues Pub on Merrion Row for their military drills? Hope they’re not planning anything, but I guess if they are, it might be a good place to start!”

