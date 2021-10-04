Dublin pubs: Family-owned Concorde pub for sale

A family-owned pub that links Kilbarrack with Coolock is up for sale after being in the Walsh family for many years.

The Concorde which is located just off Tonglee Road and has a host of facilities, including an extensive split-level lounge bar, public bar, independently operated off-licence, smoking patio and a large cellar and cold room.

The family have operated the pub for many years and have kept the recently refurbished premises in excellent condition.

The property is being offered for sale by a private treaty and includes an extensive inventory of furniture and effects.

The price will be given once an application is submitted to the selling agent, JP Younge.

The Concorde was one of the 3000+ wet pubs that were shut for the past 18 months due to Covid-19 and only reopened on Monday, June 7, after they added more outdoor seating to the premises.

It’s also a popular spot for sports fans and regularly shows the best of the premier league on their big screen TV’s.

The pub also has live music every weekend now that the Covid-19 restrictions on that activity have lifted.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.