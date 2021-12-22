Dublin pubs: Dublin GAA star announces Christmas closure of city centre bar for staff safety

Former Dublin GAA star Eamon Fennell has announced his pub, Huck’s Dublin, will close for Christmas week.

Huck’s is a cocktail and gourmet food bar located on Camden Street and is the latest bar in the capital to announce a temporary closure amid the Omicron surge.

The All-Ireland medallist said the city centre venue will be shut until December 29 as it is “too risky for our staff”.

He said on Twitter today: “We have come to the conclusion that keeping the bar open so close to Christmas is too risky for our staff. With this in mind we have decided to close until the 29th of Dec.

“To all our customers who have supported us, thank you. Wishing everyone a safe Christmas.”

Fennell, 37, still plays football for St Vincent’s club and won on All-Ireland medal with the Dubs in 2011.

He came on as a sub in the 63rd minute of the historic victory over Kerry.

