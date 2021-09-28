Dublin pubs: Charlie Chawke to ‘appease’ objectors with revised apartment plan for Goat Bar

Publican Charlie Chawke has confirmed he will submit another planning application for an apartment complex at the site of one of his south Dublin pubs.

The planning permission for the €186 million 299-unit scheme was refused by An Bord Pleanala last June after locals objected to the eight-storey scheme on the site of The Goat Bar in Goatstown.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council supports the resident sin their objection to the plan.

In an interview, Mr Chawke stated: “I don’t know if it is easy to appease the objectors but we’ll have to have a stab at it anyway and have a go at a nicer, agreeable plan for the area.

“We’ll see if the architects can come up with a nice design and if they come with that, we will go with it.”

The Government’s fast-track Strategic Housing Development which allows developers to bypass local authorities and submit planning to An Board Pleanala is due to expire in February of next year.

Mr Chawke said the plan is to lodge the new revised plans before the end of the year and he said he is “optimistic” they will please the planners.







Goatstown natives were left up in arms by the last plans which would see parts of commercial block The Goat Centre – home to The Goat Bar and Grill – torn down.

The plans would see the removal of temporary structures on the lands near the pub including agricultural sheds, pizza and coffee kiosks, and outdoor seating areas.

The well know publican’s Chawke Group consists of nine pubs across the capital, including; The Old Orchard Inn, The Old Orchard, The Goat Bar and Grill, Searsons and The Bank Bar.

