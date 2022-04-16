Latest newsIreland

Dublin pub to host painting with pints fundraiser for Ukraine aid appeal

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A popular Dublin pub is set to host a fundraising event to help the people of Ukraine.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The Landmark have organised an evening of ‘painting with pints’ in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Read:

RTÉ RnaG bids farewell to Máirtín Tom Sheáinín today

It will take place on April 21 at 8pm.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read More: Ukrainian woman trying to rebuild life in Dublin after losing dream job

There will be a wide range of prizes up for grabs in the Wexford Street pub on the night.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Tickets on sale for €20 with all the money going towards those affected by the war in Ukraine.

People are provided with all the materials to paint a masterpiece with artists on hand to help every step of the way.

Read:

Lucan locals unhappy with new C-Spine routes launch petition to have old buses restored

The Landmark pub posted: “Join us on April 21st for an evening of painting with pints in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.”

Meanwhile, Dublin restaurants, bars, caterers and hotels are being called upon to add Chicken Kyiv to their menus in a bid to raise humanitarian funds for Ukraine.

Chicken for Kyiv is an appeal that kicked off since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, organised by Gargoyle Creative, a Dublin based brand studio.

There are a wide range of similar efforts to help including a Greystones salon providing free haircuts for Ukrainian refugees and a Dublin church being turned into a “centre of warmth”.

Read more:Irish Red Cross to contact families who promised to help house Ukrainian refugees next week

Read more: Irish Red Cross asks Dubliners to donate cash instead of goods to Ukraine

For all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox every day, sign up for our free newsletter

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleMan and woman arrested after gardai seize guns and ammunition in Dublin
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Man and woman arrested after gardai seize guns and ammunition in Dublin

A man and a woman were arrested after gardai seized two guns and ammunition in north Dublin. The...
Ireland

Major blaze breaks out at Dublin building as multiple fire engines on scene

Brave firefighters are battling a building fire in south Dublin this evening. Four fire engines are at the...
Tech News

Ingenuity manages to break its own records

I'd be lying if I didn't say that I have a certain predilection for Ingenuity, the first human-made...
5G News

Main specifications of what will be the new POCO gaming mobile

Some mobile brands have already set a date for the presentation of their new Android mobile models and...