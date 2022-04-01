Latest newsIreland

Dublin pub boss sparks backlash after calling for end of PUP days after payment actually ended

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The Chair of the Licenced Vintners Association has said the “plug needs to be pulled” on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, days after the payment officially ended.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

As of March 29, a total of 44,747 people received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Of these, 17,183 are from Dublin.

Read:

TG4 has the same audience share in 2020 as it remains the sixth largest channel in Ireland

However, on March 25, all remaining PUP recipients were moved to standard jobseeker’s terms. March 29 was the final day the payment was made.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Social welfare Ireland: Everything you need to know about new private sector pension

The PUP was reduced to €208 per week earlier this month, the same rate as the Jobseekers Allowance.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

LVA Chair Noel Anderson caused a debate on Twitter on Thursday morning when he said the payment should be stopped.

He said: “44,000 people on PUP this morning. Every industry looking for staff. That plug needs to be pulled now. @LeoVaradkar @MichealMartinTD.”

Read:

Gardai make arrest in operation targeting anti-social behaviour on DART

One person replied: “PUP is over, it’s all Jobseekers. I am sure you will get the staff if there is guaranteed full time hours and proper pay. Anything under €15.00 an hour is just not feasible for people living in Dublin now.”

Another wrote: “There’s work for anyone who wants it.”

A third said: “I’ll take 5 or 10 of them for the weekend.”

A fourth wrote: “Speaking as an employer, I find this attitude towards potential employees, and indeed any human beings, abhorrent.

“If the PUP – which is already being phased out – is preventing you getting staff, you really need to look at what pay and conditions you’re offering.”

Mr Anderson reacted to the comments by writing: “Seems I lit a fuse… anyway work to do” before adding a waving goodbye emoji.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletterto get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Read More: Every home in Dublin set to get €100 off first electricity bill of 2022

Read More: Cost of living crisis will ‘intensify’ with war economy looming

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleMicrosoft’s ‘Your Phone’ evolves into ‘Mobile Link’ with a new interface and more news
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ evolves into ‘Mobile Link’ with a new interface and more news

More than three years ago it came to our Android devices 'Your telephone'an application of microsoft...
Communication

The online edition of E3 2022 would have been canceled

Bad year this 2022 for the Electronic Entertainment Expo. And it is that, if a few months...
How to?

iOS 15.4.1 Available with Battery Improvements and More

Apple recently updated its devices, releasing iOS 15.4.1 for everyone. This update is not that big in...
5G News

Recent cyberattack against Iberdrola affects the data of 1.3 million customers

Within the wave of cyber attacks that large companies and public bodies in Spain and the rest of...

© 2021 voonze.com.