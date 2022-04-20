Latest newsIreland

Dublin power outage LIVE: Over 1,300 affected by ESB electricity fault

By: Brian Adam

A total of 1,366 ESB customers are without power tonight due to ESB faults in North Dublin.

There are 1,087 premises without electricity in Kilmore and another 279 in Clonshaugh.

The Kilmore outage was reported ten minutes earlier and is estimated to be fixed at 11.30pm while the power is due back in Clonshaugh at 2.15am.

ESB apologised for the outage which they are trying to fix “quickly as possible”.

They said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

There was also an outage in Dundrum which affected 40 ESB customers but has since been fixed.

Dublin Live will keep you updated on this power outage on this blog.

Over 1,300 without power due to fault

