Dublin phrases that will baffle non-Dubliners

It’s no rumour that us Dubs have a very specific way of communicating with each other.

At this rate, we almost have our own language, meaning that some of the things we say would just simply baffle any non-Dubliner that would hear it.

So, we asked Dubs which sentences, words and phrases they use that would confuse anyone who is not from the city and they came up with some crackers.

“Ja know that kind of way?”

Why is it that we feel the need to clarify everything that we say to make sure the listener absolutely understands what we mean?

“How’s your ma, is your da working?”

In other words, how’s thing?







“Watchamacallit”

Basically meaning anything we can’t think of the word for.







“Grushie”

Often heard at a wedding when someone was about to toss Euros in the air.







“Out of me box”

Or any variation of “out of me…” to describe how drunk you were.







The very risky ‘massive’

You’d want to be careful with this one, as it could well be taken the wrong way by anyone who didn’t understand.







“Abbey actor”

When someone is really just acting off.







“I would yeah”

In other words, no I absolutely would not.







“Come here I tell you”

Even though you are standing right in front of the person.







“Mad isn’t it”

Translation: I have no idea what you just said and I want this conversation to end.







“Look like a melted wheelie bin”

There is no insult that cuts deeper.







“Not a child in the house washed”

I have so much stuff to do and haven’t gotten a lick of it done.







