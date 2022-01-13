Dublin parents slam ‘disgraceful’ waiting lists for children’s spina bifida surgery

A group of Dublin parents have slammed the “disgraceful” waiting list times for children with spina bifida and hydrocephalus who urgently need surgery.

Spina bifida is a type of neural tube defect which has been described as “one of the most complex congenital conditions compatible with life”.

Hydrocephalus is a build-up of fluid on the brain and the excess fluid puts pressure on the organ, which can damage it.

Ireland has one of the highest rates of neural tube defects in the world.

Suzanne Cahill, from Old Bawn in Tallaght, is part of the Paediatric Advocacy Spina Bifida & Hydrocdephalus group, which calling for surgeries to be fast-tracked.

Her daughter Ava is waiting for surgery since June 2020.

She told Dublin Live: “It’s absolutely shocking how long we are waiting.

“My daughter Ava is 11 now, she has spina bifida, epilepsy, hip displacement and hydrochephalus. She goes to mainstream school and she is waiting for corrective surgery since June 2020.

“At her age she is more aware of herself and she knows that her body is different, her feet are deformed and she keeps asking me when she will get her surgery. It is making her feel very uncomfortable, at the moment her feet are in splints.”

Ava uses a wheelchair and she receives treatment at Temple Street Hospital.

Suzanne said it is “heartbreaking” as a parent to see her daughter in so much pain and discomfort.

In November, Ava was fitted for a new wheelchair but her mother says that they are still waiting for it.

She said: “As a parent it is heartbreaking, it’s not something that she should be asking. It’s very sad that this is her normal.”

Amanda Coughlan-Santry, the spokeswoman for the group, is very familiar with these challenges, as her 16-year-old son TJ has spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

She told Dublin Live: “There has been a long delay and children with spina bifida and hydrocephalus need regular intervention surgeries. Prior to the pandemic, we still had delays and children are waiting too long.

“We have children sitting at home with open wounds, they are unable to go to school because the schools are unable to meet their needs.”

Amanda added: “We are getting nowhere with the government, they are using the pandemic as an excuse. We wrote a letter to Stephen Donnelly in October he replied but with very generic answers.

“There are 82 children nationally who need surgeries but we’re expecting this to rise as we have 137 children we are trying to figure out what they need.”

Amanda said that two prominent doctors Dr Conor Green and Dr Damien McCormack appeared before the Oireachtas committee in November with an appeal for funding of €5 million as well as a plan to increase capacity by 400%.

However, in December parents were told that funding is not being allocated to Cappagh Hospital.

Amanda said: “This is a huge blow and needs to be addressed, because Temple Street and Crumlin have not done elective surgeries since November and it’s now January.”

Amanda said that the group has received “amazing support” from local councillors throughout the country with 26 councils adopting the motion asking for spinal surgeries to be fast-tracked.

The group is calling for funding to be given to Cappagh hospital and for surgeries to be immediately fast-tracked in their social media campaign with hashtags #fundcappagh #maimedbythestate.

A spokeswoman for CHI Temple Street said: “CHI is absolutely committed to providing timely and increased access to our services which is the single greatest operational challenge we have. We have too many children and adolescents waiting too long to access care in several specialities in CHI.

“In 2020 and 2021 our elective activity was impacted by COVID-19 and the criminal cyberattack. We sincerely apologise to those families and children waiting for care.”

At South Dublin County Council’s monthly meeting on Monday, Clondalkin Cllr Madeleine Johansson proposed a motion seeking for councillors to write to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to “fast-track” surgeries for children who have spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

During the meeting, Cllr Johannson said it was “disgraceful” that children are “needlessly in pain” while waiting for surgeries with 82 children nationally on waiting lists.

The motion was ultimately passed and councillors will now write a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.