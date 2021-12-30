Dublin panto Aladdin to make New Years magical by streaming show online

Those working on the Dublin panto Aladdin are set to give families a fantastic New Year treat by allowing them to stream the show online.

The Aladdin panto at The National Stadium came to a halt last week due to Covid-19 complications.

But, it’s “A Whole New World”, as the stunning singing and dancing production is back and will hit the small screen from tomorrow.

Producer, Karl Broderick said: “Luckily we filmed Aladdin early in the run, on the Gala opening night in fact, which was attended by Una Healy, Donal Skehan, Brian Dowling, Tommy Bowe, Laura Woods, Rory Cowan, Mary Byrne and Twink among a host of others who then raved about the panto online.

This star studded performance will really take you away to pantoland for a few hours, where everything is right with the world.

It’s set to be an escape from reality, a place where bullies don’t win and peasant boys get to marry the princess.

The reviews are overwhelmingly good online, with one reviewer saying “No words can express just how good this panto is”.







(Image: Brian McEvoy)



Jake Carter stars as the lead role with panto’s most hilarious double act Alan Hughes and Rob Murphy as Sammy Sausages and Buffy.

Johnny Ward bathes in the Boo’s from the audience and as the baddie Jaffar and Paul Ryder shines as Sparkle the genie.

Alan Hughes added: “We are heartbroken that we had to pull the show and we are so thankful that we got it professionally filmed.

“The cast themselves have got to watch their own show; which rarely happens, and we are all so happy that it can have a new lease of life, it’s just so good.

“The script is hilarious and the cast are shining…you can see everyone was loving it and that happiness is infectious”

“At €20 for the whole family to gather together and watch it, we hope people will appreciate it and love it.

“It really feels like you are at the live show, mistakes and all.”

Aladdin can be streamed on panto.ie from December 31 until January 9, and it costs just €20 for a night of family entertainment.







(Image: Brian McEvoy)



