Dublin nightclub to open tonight for first time since pandemic struck

A Dublin nightclub will open for the first time since the pandemic began to ravage the country in March 2020.

The Button Factory in Temple Bar will open their dancefloors to 450 punters for the first time in close to two years tonight.

The event is being organised by Hidden Agenda and District 8 in conjunction with Give us the Night, who have been involved in the planning process with the Department of the Arts.

Attendees must produce a vaccine certificate and take an antigen test to gain entry.

The Department’s press release on the event read: “The event will help develop a safe template and pilot the logistics of event ticketing, venue admittance, the impact of antigen testing, ventilation and monitoring to ensure a safe and financially sustainable return to indoor events.

“There will be 450 people attending, which is 60% of the venue’s maximum capacity, and attendees must, according to current guidelines, produce a Digital COVID Certificate. Antigen testing will also be required and will be carried out close to the venue.”

Minister for the Arts Catherine Martin said at the time of the announcement that she hopes the lessons learned from the trial can be taken into October when all restrictions are planed to be eased.







She said: “The electronic music and nightclub sector is an integral part of the Night-Time Economy and our culture and it is important that it is supported and recognised.

“The advice that was published by Government on August 31 set out a roadmap for the recovery of live entertainment through September and October.”

She added: “In this context, I am also delighted to announce today that a pilot nightclub event will take place on September 30 in The Button Factory in Temple Bar and I hope that the learnings from this will help the sector as we head towards a full easing of restrictions in October.”

