Dublin mother raising funds in the hopes of opening disability friendly barber

A Dublin mother is hoping to open a disability-friendly barber with the help of donations via her Go Fund Me page.

Emma Doyle from Balbriggan explained to Dublin Live how children and adults with disabilities are often left behind when it comes to services such as barbers and hairdressers.

On her Go Fund Me Page, she writes: “I am a carer to my son who has Asperger’s syndrome and I know all too well the challenges that can arise for children and adults with additional needs when it comes to receiving a haircut.”

She adds: “For a person with additional needs like autism [or] SPD, who can struggle with the environment of a regular barbers, the noises, small spaces, bright lighting, and fast pace can just be so overwhelming and too much to take. For a wheelchair user in Dublin to find a barber shop that they can access freely can be difficult.”

Detailing the plan for the disability friendly barber shop, Emma explains that she wants to offer “a fully equipped sensory sensitive and wheelchair accessible barbers in Dublin”.

“I plan to make our barbers a calming space with adjustments that can make the process of a haircut a totally different experience for our clients,” she said.

“Offering wheelchair access, portable shampoo bowls, disability friendly signage, dimmed lighting, sensory corner with sensory objects to play with in our store, PECS boards, ear defenders, reduced sound in store.”

Emma is a single mother to five children between the ages of one and 16.

One of her children, as she explains, has additional needs, meaning she ‘personally understands’ the difference a service like this could make.

Having set up the Go Fund Me Page at the start of September, Emma has raised over €500 of her €10,000 goal.

You can view Emma’s Go Fund Me page here.

