Dublin Metro: A timeline of failed promises and delays for Dublin Airport rail link

Dublin Metro/ Metro-North/ Metrolink depending on the time of each announcement has had a troubled past and present.

Government after government have promised time and time again that they will build a rail link from Dublin Airport to the city centre.

The latest delay has seen the completion date pushed back at least seven years from 2027 to 2034 and even then Minister Eamon Ryan is only “hopeful” of meeting that target.

Let’s start from the beginning.

Dublin Metro Line 2000

Over 20 years ago, the first plans were revealed for a Metro service for Dublin. It would cost the state £4.3 billion. Yes, that’s how far these plans go back; before the country switched to the Euro.

It was estimated that a journey from Dublin Airport to City Centre would take 23 minutes with all city commuters within a one minute walk from bus and rail services.

Under the plans, it would not open until 2016 at the earliest.

Metro to Dublin Airport 2002

Just two years later, a new Transport Minister, Seamus Brennan, confirmed that Dublin Airport would have a Metro link to the city centre by 2007.

There were reports at the time that the cost of the metro could surpass €20 billion but Minister Brennan said it was more like €2 billion.

Not one foot of track for the Metro was ever laid.

Dublin Metro North 2006

In 2006, Dublin Metro North was unveiled with 15 stops planned for north county Dublin. It was only to take 17 minutes travelling from the airport to the city centre. That’s six minutes fewer than the failed 2000 Metro line.

The Government had hoped that the line would be in operation by 2012. The economic crash of 2008 put to bed any plans of Metro in Dublin for the next 10 years.

DART to Dublin Airport 2011

In 2011, Irish Rail put forward plans to Government that would have expanded the DART to Dublin Airport for around €200 million.

The 7km extension would have run from Clongriffin to the airport and would have accommodated 9.4 million people per year.

Irish Rail believed the extension could be operational by 2016.

Metrolink 2018

In 2018, the Metro reared its head again this time in the guise of Metrolink. Again, this Metrolink was planning to connect Dublin Airport to the city centre.

It would carry 15,000 passengers every hour in both directions and would take 20 minutes to travel to the city centre.

It had an estimated cost of €3 billion and planned to open in 2027.

Where are we now?

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan has confirmed that the 2027 deadline will not be met and is only “hopeful” of a new deadline of 2034.

That 2034 deadline is based on the presumption that no one will bring a judicial review of the planning process application.

