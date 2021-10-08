Dublin man terrified after teen gang throws rocks and demands money

A man was left fearing for his safety after he was harassed by a group of teens in west Dublin.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was at the roundabout by Lucan Shopping Centre when he violently knocked on the back of the head.

He told Dublin Live: “There were two kids and they hit me on the back of my head. I thought that maybe they were just kidding at first but they stopped their bikes and started demanding cash.

“When I turned around I saw four more teenagers approaching on their bikes.”

The teens started pelting rocks at him while yelling at him to hand over all his money.

“They looked like they wanted to fight but I didn’t react. I didn’t say anything and I just ran from there. Luckily they didn’t follow me.”

Two and a half hours later, he decided to head home after having finished his shopping.

He said: “I was walking back home when I saw them again in the exact same spot.

“I didn’t expect them to still be there. When they saw me they started approaching me furiously. They kept demanding my money and my bag.”

He crossed the road to get away from them but the teens wouldn’t give up.

“In the end, I had to hail a taxi and go home. I didn’t want to walk alone because I wasn’t sure if they’d follow me all the way back.

“I didn’t feel safe so I didn’t want to take a risk.”

He said he has lived in Dublin City Centre for three and half years but he’d never experienced anything like this.

He added: “I was surprised when this happened to me in Lucan. I’ve been telling all my friends who live in the area to be careful.”

