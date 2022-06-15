Dublin man found dead on Wales beach named

A Dublin man found dead on a north Wales beach in December has been named.

Evgheni Guzun was found wearing a wetsuit on the beach at Rhosneigr, Anglesey on December 12, 2021.

The inquest in to his death was formally opened in Caernarfon today, North Wales Live reports.

It heard how a member of the public who was out walking found Mr Guzun, a takeaway worker, 30, from Dublin.

He was identified using “DNA, tattoo comparison and medical notes”.

A post mortem was carried out by a Home Office pathologist. A provisional cause of death was given as drowning.

Assistant coroner for North West Wales, Sarah Riley, adjourned the full inquest pending further investigations into Mr Guzun’s death.

Following his death North Wales police issued an appeal for information.

They said that at the time his body was found he was wearing a black and blue coloured ‘Pegaso’ wetsuit, with a dark jacket and tracksuit bottoms worn over the top.

