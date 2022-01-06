Dublin mam fears for family’s safety in Dublin City Council home with ‘poorly fitting’ windows and mould that ‘gave son asthma’

A Dublin mam fears for her family’s safety in their Dublin City Council home with “poorly fitting windows and mould”.

Jeanina Craciun lives with her husband and six children in a rented Council house in Finglas.

The family has lived in their home for ten years, and Jeanina says they have contacted the Council “on many occasions” regarding the issues with their house.

Jeanina claims the windows on the front bedroom are poorly fitting, leading to permanent damage, a lack of temperature control, and mould growing in the room.

And she says her 12-year-old son Isaac is now “sleeping on the sofa” because he is so ill with his asthma that he cannot sleep in his original bedroom.

Jeanina also said her son’s asthma initially developed from gases from the boiler, located in his bedroom, escaping due to filtration issues.

The Council fixed the boiler last November, however the windows have not yet been fixed.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Jeanina said: “Due to rain and mould and over time the windows became very loose.

“We are in constant danger of windows falling off. There is mould on the walls and the room is very cold.

Dublin mam fears for family’s safety in Dublin City Council home with ‘broken windows and mould’ that ‘gave son asthma’

View gallery

“We have contacted the Council on many occasions letting them know.

“My son Isaac suffers from asthma, he got asthma initially when we moved into the house. All the noxious gases from the boiler were blown back in the room.”

Jeanina said workmen from the council came out this week and “put nails in the windows, which are still loose”.

She added that she has resorted to using a hairdryer to help warm her kids up.

“It is not fixed at all,” she added.

“My sons are very ill and they are so cold that I have to use a hairdryer to warm their hands.

“We are very worried for the health and safety, that they will get really sick. We are begging for help.”

A spokesman for Dublin City Council said: “Dublin City Council does not deal with maintenance requests via the media and will not discuss specific cases for privacy reasons.

“Dublin City Council has a clearly outlined policy for all tenants to report maintenance queries and deals with all issues in as an efficient manner as possible.

“If tenants have issues with the timeframe for repairs they should contact their local Housing Office who will be happy to provide an update.”



To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.