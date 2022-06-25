HomeLatest newsIrelandDublin LIVE: Dubliners delight as pride celebrations take place across the city

Dublin LIVE: Dubliners delight as pride celebrations take place across the city

By Brian Adam
Pride celebrations are taking place today across the city with Dubliners excited to see the return of in person events.

Thousands have taken to the streets donned in colourful get-ups to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community and bring light to issues that members of that community still face today.

The Dublin Pride Parade 2022 is starting at 12pm and lasts until 3pm.

It will begin at the Garden of Remembrance. It will then make its way down O’Connell Street, turn onto to Eden Quay and cross the Talbot Memorial Bridge.

It will then make its way down City Quay, turn onto Lombard Street and head to Merrion Square Park where there will be the Pride Village full of family friendly fun.

We will be giving you the latest updates from across the city in our live blog.


Roisin Cullen

Leo Varadkar attends Dublin Pride

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is one of thousands celebrating Dublin Pride on O’Connell street today.

He was pictured at the parade.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar at Dublin Pride parade (Image: Brian Dillon )
Roisin Cullen

Parade makes its way to O’Connell Street

The parade has made its way to O’Connell Street where large crowds have gathered for the first time since the pandemic.

Large crowds gather on O’Connell Street for parade (Image: Brian Dillon )
Roisin Cullen

Large crowds gather in city centre for Dublin Pride

Large crowds have gathered on O’Connell Street to celebrate Dublin Pride.

People are excited to see the return of in-person events since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roisin Cullen

Dublin Pride Parade begins

The Dublin Pride parade has begun at the Garden of Remembrance. It has made its way down O’Connell Street and will turn turn onto to Eden Quay and cross the Talbot Memorial Bridge.

It will then make its way down City Quay, turn onto Lombard Street and head to Merrion Square Park where there will be the Pride Village full of family friendly fun.

