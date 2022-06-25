Dublin LIVE: Dubliners delight as pride celebrations take place across the city

Pride celebrations are taking place today across the city with Dubliners excited to see the return of in person events.
Thousands have taken to the streets donned in colourful get-ups to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community and bring light to issues that members of that community still face today.
The Dublin Pride Parade 2022 is starting at 12pm and lasts until 3pm.
It will begin at the Garden of Remembrance. It will then make its way down O’Connell Street, turn onto to Eden Quay and cross the Talbot Memorial Bridge.
It will then make its way down City Quay, turn onto Lombard Street and head to Merrion Square Park where there will be the Pride Village full of family friendly fun.
We will be giving you the latest updates from across the city in our live blog.
Leo Varadkar attends Dublin Pride
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is one of thousands celebrating Dublin Pride on O’Connell street today.
He was pictured at the parade.
Parade makes its way to O’Connell Street
The parade has made its way to O’Connell Street where large crowds have gathered for the first time since the pandemic.
Large crowds gather in city centre for Dublin Pride
Large crowds have gathered on O’Connell Street to celebrate Dublin Pride.
People are excited to see the return of in-person events since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dublin Pride Parade begins
The Dublin Pride parade has begun at the Garden of Remembrance. It has made its way down O’Connell Street and will turn turn onto to Eden Quay and cross the Talbot Memorial Bridge.
It will then make its way down City Quay, turn onto Lombard Street and head to Merrion Square Park where there will be the Pride Village full of family friendly fun.