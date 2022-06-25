Dublin LIVE: Dubliners delight as pride celebrations take place across the city

Pride celebrations are taking place today across the city with Dubliners excited to see the return of in person events.

Thousands have taken to the streets donned in colourful get-ups to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community and bring light to issues that members of that community still face today.

The Dublin Pride Parade 2022 is starting at 12pm and lasts until 3pm.

It will begin at the Garden of Remembrance. It will then make its way down O’Connell Street, turn onto to Eden Quay and cross the Talbot Memorial Bridge.

It will then make its way down City Quay, turn onto Lombard Street and head to Merrion Square Park where there will be the Pride Village full of family friendly fun.

We will be giving you the latest updates from across the city in our live blog.



