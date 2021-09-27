Dublin jobs: Top circus looking to hire a few clowns ahead of return

One of Dublin’s most beloved circuses is heading back on the road soon – and they might have the perfect job opportunity for you.

Tom Duffy’s Circus will be reopening once restrictions on live events are fully lifted.

And the company are hiring across a number of positions ahead of their comeback – but one in particular has caught the eye.

The circus is, quite literally, looking for clowns.

Lorry drivers, mechanics, billers, electricians, and general operations managers are all needed to keep the show on the road.

And among the long-list of vacancies they have is for “hilarious” clowns.

But they warned that no old jokes will be accepted.

They said: “Ireland’s favourite circus will soon be back on the road, touring towns and cities across the country.

“We now have vacancies for the following posts:

HGV Drivers – experience pulling trailers is required

Billers – experienced billers are required to complement our billing team

Mechanics – preferably with previous experience in a Circus

Electricians – preferably with previous experience in a Circus

General Circus Operatives – previous Circus experience preferred

Clowns – you must be hilarious… no old jokes accepted!

“For most of posts we can provide good quality accommodation and a fun working environment, with the opportunity to see every county in the country.

“If you are interested send us a message in confidence, or an email to [email protected]”

