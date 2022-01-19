Dublin Jobs: Stena Line launch recruitment drive for 60 positions with ‘50% of time spent off’

Stena Line has launched its new “A Life Less Ordinary” recruitment campaign with the aim of filling as many as 60 positions.

It’s the first time that the ferry company has launched a recruitment drive of this nature with the return of more normal travel patterns set to increase demand for customer service positions.

Some of the benefits of a life on board ferries crossing the Irish Sea include a unique work/life balance with 50% of the time spent off.

In practice, this offer means that for short crossings- such as Belfast to Cairnryan- it would be one week on/one week off and for longer crossing like Rosslare to Cherbourg, it would be two weeks on, two weeks off.

“We are all familiar with the natural job re-evaluation that goes on at this time of the year but as we approach two years of dealing with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on career choices and in particular striking the right work/life balance has never been more acute,” said Stephen Bryden, Stena Line’s Head of Onboard Sales and Services.

“Currently we are looking for onboard service assistants and chefs who will be supported with full training as well as free accommodation and meals on board, he said“

A life less ordinary recruitment drive will run until the end of January with full training and support given for all advertised roles.

Applications close on February 4. This will be followed by interviews and Open Days on Monday, February 14.

Click here to learn more about the positions available and to apply.