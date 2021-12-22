Dublin Jobs: Ryanair recruiting for Social media manager with unique benefits on offer

Ryanair is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Social Media Manager based out of its offices in Swords.

The senior social media manager is a key leader within Ryanair’s social team and will work with colleagues to develop and maintain a social media presence.

Some of the daily tasks of the senior social media manager include:

Working with Head of Social to roadmap the Ryanair social media strategy on newsfeeds, stories, TikTok for you pages and more.

Come with a problem-solving attitude to the role social media plays for Ryanair as a business.

Develop campaign, always on and tactical social media responses to the broader marketing comms needs.

Develop and identify bespoke social activation opportunities that hit the sweet spot of social media reach and online PR.

Manage and develop Social Media Executives within the team.

Manage the content planning process with Social Media Executives.

Work closely with the Reactive and Community Unit within the team to ensure consistency in tone and style that sets us apart.

Keep your thumb on the pulse on the latest social media trends build the teams knowledge on the latest updates to social media.

Gatekeeper for publishing and distribution of content across channels – knowledge in paid media is an advantage.

The experience Ryanair is looking for ranges from three years working in social media in an agency or media house to being an expert in platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitter etc.

Other experience the budget airline want includes:

Experience in the development of social media strategy & responding to briefs. campaign/tactical briefs.

Excellent copywriting skills.

A second language is an advantage – preferably Spanish or Italian.

An understanding of content, social media formats and how they work to drive reach and engagement.

Previous management experience.

Highly creative with an eye for design and strong attention to detail.

Highly collaborative and an excellent team player.

The benefits include a competitive salary as well as airline benefits. Head on over to LinkedIn to apply.