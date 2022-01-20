Dublin jobs: Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is hiring an executive assistant

Dubliners have been given the “rare” opportunity to become Michael O’Leary’s executive assistant.

The Ryanair boss is looking for a “motivated, enthusiastic and hard working” person to join his team.

If you think you’re up for the challenge, here’s everything you need to know about the role.

The job is based in Ryanair’s office in Swords and they are offering a one year fixed term contract.

The role includes providing extensive admin. support to Mr O’Leary, diary & email management and organising personal and business travel schedules/itineraries.

The successful candidate will also draft weekly reports, assist with the preparation of press releases and other confidential documents.

The right person will be able to type a “minimum of 60 words per minute” and have a minimum of 2+ years’ experience in a Senior Executive Assistant role.

The executive assistant will also have strong computer and organisational skills and be a “fast thinker with a positive attitude”.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, January 26.

