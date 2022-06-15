Dublin Jobs: Room to Improve star Dermot Bannon is hiring

Dermot Bannon is hiring project architects to join his design practice in Dublin.

The RTE star is looking for “motivated and enthusiastic” people for his firm, Dermot Bannon Architects.

Speaking on social media, the TV architect said: “We are looking for Project architects to join our Design Practice.

“We are looking for motivated and enthusiastic people who have a passion for how people live. Projects range from renovations and new builds to large-scale housing projects.”

Interested applicants have been asked to send their CV to [email protected]

The Drumcondra man is the star behind RTE’s popular Room To Improve which has been on air since 2007.

