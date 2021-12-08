Dublin jobs: New Gourmet Burger Kitchen at Dundrum Town Centre to create 30 new roles

Dundrum Town Centre has gained another restaurant, with a new Gourmet Kitchen Burger (GBK) opening on December 15.

The popular restaurant chain specialises in gourmet burgers and its newest addition will create 30 new jobs.

The new restaurant is located on the top floor of the shopping centre in the food court and is Dublin’s fifth GBK.

Ireland and Leinster rugby star James Lowe is GBK’s brand ambassador and said he will be frequently eating at Dundrum’s GBK as it is close to his house.

He said: “It’s super to see the brand expanding in Ireland with this new Dundrum Town Centre branch. It is near my house and near where I train so I will be up here a lot, eating their great food and bringing the team along for some quality nosh.

“There is something for everyone on the menu, from delicious burgers, to salads and bunless options for the health conscious. Today I am enjoying the seasonal “Silent Bite” burger which is on the menu for Christmas!”

The ‘Silent Bite’ will remain on the menu until early January and is the restaurant chain’s take of a Christmas burger.

GBK said it is “is made with 100% Irish beef, Dubliner cheddar, parsnip crisps, cranberry mayo, pomegranate seeds and topped with a pig in a blanket”.

They also said that anyone interested in applying for a job in their Dundrum Town Centre restaurant should apply at [email protected]