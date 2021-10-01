Dublin Jobs: KPMG announce 350 tech jobs with exciting roles up for grabs

KPMG has confirmed the creation of 350 jobs at the brand new innovation hub at Dublin’s IFSC called Platinum X.

The new jobs will be filled by a mixture of graduates of STEM programs and experienced professionals.

KPMG’s investment in Platinum X will continue to support businesses dealing with an ever-changing landscape due to the pandemic and the move to digital adoption.

Platinum X in Dublin will connect to KPMG’s 32 other hubs around the globe and will enable collaboration without the need for travelling.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said: “The launch of this high-tech facility and the technology-focused new jobs it will support is a vote of confidence in Ireland as a leader in global, technology-led collaboration, and I welcome the investment and the high-quality employment it will create.”

Some of the features of Platinum X include a 100-seat auditorium, five collaboration suits as well as traditional meeting rooms.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter