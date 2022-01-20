Dublin jobs: Irish Rail hiring electrical and mechanical workers for exciting new positions

Irish Rail is hiring electrical and mechanical craftworkers for exciting new positions at their two Dublin based depots.

The new positions would be at the Incichore depot which is the main engineering headquarters for Irish Rail, and the Fairview depot.

The job description states: “It is an exciting time to be a part of the Team at our Drogheda Maintenance Depot and our two Dublin Depots – Fairview and Inchicore. Significant expansion plans have brought the requirement to further invest in our people.

“We are seeking applications for a number of qualified Electrical and Mechanical Craftworker roles. “

Duties for new craftworkers include routine running maintenance and servicing, defect repairs, modifications and heavy maintenance overhaul across the full range of specialist high tech systems on the fleet including diesel engines, transmissions, electrical, pneumatic, bogies & wheelsets

Ideal candidates should have a FETAC Level 6 accreditation or equivalent including but not limited to Solas (formally FÁS) apprenticeship or City & Guilds apprenticeship, a minimum of two years’ experience in the trade area post apprenticeship or relevant experience within a similar industry, and experience in maintenance of electrical systems, industrial equipment or transport equipment (Electrical Craftworker only).

There are a number of benefits associated with joining the team at Irish Rail which includes a competitive salary, permanent role offering (subject to appropriate probationary period), income protection policy, pension & welfare schemes, wellbeing programmes and reduced fares on the network.

Safety critical assessments, competency based interview and medical will form part of the selection process.

You can find out more here

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter