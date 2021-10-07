Dublin jobs: 100 jobs announced by Sendoso as they plan to stock Irish products

100 new jobs for Dublin have just been announced at the soon-to-be-established Sendoso European headquarters.

These 100 Dublin jobs will focus on areas such as customer service, business development, software engineering and supply chain.

Sendoso specialises in e-gifts, branded swag, personalised gifts and has over 500 employees across Europe, the US and Asia.

The company has also confirmed that it will begin to stock Irish products from small and medium-sized businesses as part of its expanding gift database.

At the moment, Sendoso is operating out of a temporary office in the capital but is on the hunt for a permanent location, as well as looking for a site for its Dublin warehouse.

A number of Irish businesses already work with Sendoso including the likes of Inchicore-based Stillgarden Distillery.

The company is looking to expand its workforce by 30% by the end of this year.

